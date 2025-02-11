How to watch Kentucky vs Tennessee men's college basketball, TV channel, free live stream

Mar 12, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA;Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots as Tennessee Volunteers forward Uros Plavsic (33) defends during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats welcome the Tennessee Volunteers to Rupp Arena on Tuesday night for a good old-fashioned Southeastern Conference rematch. If you want to catch the top 25 college hoops action on TV or live stream, you have come to the right place.

The 'Cats come in ranked No. 18 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll with a 16-7 overall record and an even 5-5 mark in SEC play. Kentucky has been sliding of late having lost four of its last six but did prevail against the South Carolina Gamecocks last time out.

The Vols held onto the No. 4 spot in the Coaches Poll this week with a 20-4 total tally; all four of those losses came in 11 games of conference competition. Winners of three in a row, Tennessee's last loss came at the same Kentucky team it faces Tuesday.

Kentucky vs Tennessee college basketball game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Wildcats against the Volunteers.

When : Tuesday, Feb. 11

Where : Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

This SEC rematch might be the best game of the midweek schedule. It just means more in this conference.

What time is Kentucky vs Tennessee?

The Wildcats take on the Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

