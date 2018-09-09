Watch: Kentucky Fans Celebrate First Win Over Florida Since 1986 by Flipping Car

Kentucky snapped a 31-game losing streak to Florida on Saturday night, stopping a last-ditch Gators comeback to prevail 27–16 in Gainesville. But that wasn't the craziest part of the evening in Lexington.

Wildcat fans celebrated at bars and in the streets after the historic upset, even flipping over a car during their celebrations. Fans climbed on top of the overturned car and stopped to take pictures with it.

Lexington's State Street filled with people after the game ended, even as it continued to pour down rain. State Street has become a popular spot for Kentucky students and fans to party after big wins, including Wildcats victories in the NCAA tournament.

Police officers patrolled the streets as crowds continued to gather.

"You might want to find somewhere else to go because it's not going to get too friendly down here," The Kentucky Kernel, the university's student newspaper, reported an officer telling a student.

Kentucky's victory ended the fourth-longest losing streak in an uninterrupted series in NCAA history.