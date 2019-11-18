Watch Kenjon Barner score stunning punt return

After what’s been a fairly sorry season up to this point, the Atlanta Falcons have now reeled off two impressive wins – first against the New Orleans Saints last week and now the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Amid the excellent victory over the Panthers, it was Kenjon Barner’s amazing breakaway touchdown that really caught the eye.

The Atlanta running-back received a punt in the second quarter before returning it 78 yards to give his side a double-digit lead and put them well on their way to another win.

Atlanta Falcons running back Kenjon Barner (Credit: Getty Images)

The veteran, who signed a one-year deal in Atlanta last March, was waived by the Panthers in 2018 but came up with a timely reminder of his abilities against his former employers.

Barner caught the punt from Michael Palardy while retreating backward, spun and maneuvered through the first couple of defenders, before accelerating up the middle and making his way into the left corner.

