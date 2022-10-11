Watch Kelly Clarkson Perform 2004's 'Breakaway' as a Duet with Sam Smith During Kellyoke Segment

Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith are spreading their wings and learning how to fly — together!

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Smith joined Clarkson during her NBC series' daily Kellyoke segment to perform a vocally mesmerizing duet version of her uplifting 2004 hit single, "Breakaway."

Smith, 30, donned a bright red button-down shirt with white hearts with cuffed denim jeans and black leather boots for the performance, which saw them harmonize side-by-side with Clarkson, 40, who wore a black long-sleeve shirt, skirt, tights and boots with a patterned chunky belt.

In the YouTube clip's comments section, fans praised both singers' impressive vocal chops and how they intertwine throughout the performance. "What a wonderful duet, Sam's lows and Kelly's high notes in one single song is perfect, love the harmonies they made from intro until the end of the song. Bravo Kelly and Sam," wrote one viewer.

Sam Smith & Kelly Clarkson Duet 'Breakaway' | Kellyoke. The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show Sam Smith and Kelly Clarkson

RELATED: Jill Biden and Kelly Clarkson Toast to Naomi Biden's White House Wedding with Martinis and French Fries

Another commenter called for more from the duo. "I never knew I needed a Kelly Clarkson/Sam Smith collab and I need it ASAP! This was amazing!" they wrote.

Co-written by Avril Lavigne and originally intended for her debut album Let Go, Clarkson released "Breakaway" in July 2004 on the soundtrack for The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. After reaching No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching the upper tiers of several other countries' charts, the song was also included on the American Idol alum's homonymously titled debut album Breakaway.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Belts Out a Piano Cover of Faith Hill's 'Breathe' for Latest Kellyoke Segment

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Let Go earlier this year, Lavigne released a remastered version of the album complete with a cover of "Breakaway."

Lavigne's Let Go (20th Anniversary Edition) take on the song sounds relatively similar to Clarkson's 2004 version, though the "Complicated" singer adds a heavier guitar pattern and slightly alters a lyric in the first verse from "Grew up in a small town / And when the rain would fall down" to "Grew up in a small town / And when the snow would fall down."

Other songs performed by Clarkson for recent Kellyoke segments on her NBC talk show include Paramore's "Ain't It Fun," Trisha Yearwood's "That's What I Like About You," James Brown's "I Got You (I Feel Good)" and Jennifer Lopez's "Waiting For Tonight."