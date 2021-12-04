Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Ariana Grande's '7 Rings'

Ariana Grande is rubbing off on her fellow Voice coach Kelly Clarkson!

The American Idol alum, 39, covered Grande's "7 Rings" during Friday's Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Rocking a black patterned dress with a wide belt and black boots, Clarkson's cover featured riffs, runs, and even winks for the camera as she put her own spin on the 28-year-old pop star's hit single.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Covers a Britney Spears Classic While Performing a Medley of Hits with Kelly Clarkson — Watch!

Clarkson — who has also covered fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton's "Who Are You When I'm Not Looking" — was recently joined by Grande for a performance of "Santa, Can't You Hear Me" on the holiday special Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which aired Wednesday.

"It literally was the first time that we had been in the same room singing it," Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight of their performance of the song, which is also featured on her 2021 holiday album. "And it's a pretty detailed song!"

"Oh, it's a vocal," Grande added. "We switch harmonies almost every verse, or every pre-chorus, we flip-flop what we're singing. It was really fun."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Thank god we did it, but we were definitely out of body, hovering," she continued.

In September, Clarkson shared what inspired her to title this year's holiday album When Christmas Comes Around. "My purpose for choosing this lyric for being the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally 'when Christmas comes around,' " she said. "Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us."

RELATED: All the Celebs and Companies Ready for Christmas Right Now

She added, "Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album. Each year you may even have a new favorite, depending on where you are in your life. While change can be unpredictable, there is no better time of year, in my opinion, to breathe hope into one's life and let possibility wander."