Watch Keanu Reeves pull a knife out of David Blaine’s nose in illusionist’s terrifying trick

The "John Wick" actor attempted to pass off the nasty nostril extraction to Jimmy Fallon, but ended up doing it himself.

Keanu Reeves may have played Canada's Greatest Stuntman Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4, but nothing could've prepared him for the wild feat that David Blaine pulled on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

The actor and his Dogstar bandmates Rob Mailhouse and Bret Domrose, who visited the late night show to perform their single “Blonde,” joined host Jimmy Fallon along with The Roots’ Questlove and Tariq Trotter in witnessing Blaine perform a series of body horror-infused magic tricks including one that saw Reeves extract a serrated knife that was wedged in the magician's nose.

Reeves, stood at Blaine’s side and found himself getting a firsthand role in several of the magician's tricks throughout the segment. During one trick, he was asked to pick a card that Fallon was later able to match by stabbing a separate deck of cards scattered all over a table.

But that was only half the stunt, Blaine revealed. “You didn’t actually think that I brought a knife just to do a card stab?” he asked Fallon as the entire audience groaned in realization. After making Reeves inspect the blade to make sure that it was “legit,” Blaine added, “Here’s a thing I’ve been playing with.”

He then tipped his nose up and stuck the blade deep into his nostril. “Oh my gosh,” a visibly squeamish Fallon exclaimed. “Dude, you could’ve stopped at the card trick. We would’ve been fine. Dude, I was just holding that, that is a real deal knife. That is insane. That is serrated, by the way.”

Blaine then proceeded to walk over to Reeves to show off his new accessory. Giving him an appreciative nod, Reeves simply said, “You did it, man.”



NBC Keanu Reeves pulling a knife from David Blaine's nose

“Will you do the honors?” Blaine then asked, pulling his nose up for easy extraction. The question gave Reeves pause, “You want me to…?”

When Blaine encouraged Fallon to come closer, Reeves attempted to pawn the job off to the host. “Jimmy, why don’t you…” he began, but Blaine then reaffirmed that Reeves could do it as long as he pulled the blade out “slowly.” A giddy Fallon happily replied, "You're my guest."

Reeves then carefully removed the knife with two hands, with Blaine giving an approving sniff afterward. Fallon cheered, "That is unbelievable."

Watch Reeves' knife removal — and Blaine pull a string from his chest and chin — if you can stomach it in the clip above.

