Watch Katherine Heigl Go Makeup-Free as She Shares Emmys Skin Prep — Pimple Popping Included!

The actress brought ‘Allure’ behind the scenes of her Emmys glam — and spilled all her red carpet beauty essentials

Allure/Instagram; Frazer Harrison/Getty Katherine Heigl shares BTS look at her 2023 Emmys makeup and hair with "Allure"

Katherine Heigl loves skincare. She's also only human and can't resist popping pimples before a big event.

The actress, 45, made her return to the Emmys on Monday, and she brought Allure inside her low-key, and relatable glam session in a getting ready video.

Heigl starts off the clip dressed in a robe with her hair pulled back with a claw clip and her face makeup-free.

Before diving into her skincare routine, the Grey’ Anatomy alum admits that she “made the bold move to try to extract a zit on my own. It was a mistake, it’s always a mistake,” she said.

She goes on to describe all the products she used to prep her skin for the big night. Her must-haves include Milk Makeup’s exfoliating and cleansing pads and sheet masks, a Yon-Ka moisturizer for blemishes, and Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, which gives her skin the “most lovely flawless finish.”

“I might feel like I really overdid it,” she said.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Katherine Heigl stuns in a custom Reem Acra gown at the 2023 Emmys

The clip cuts to snippets of Heigl’s hair and makeup. She rocked an Old Hollywood-type glam featuring a curled bob and a ruby lip, which paired elegantly with her custom red Reem Acra strapless gown, featuring a mini train and sparkly brooch. She added more bling with a Rahaminov Diamonds necklace and drop earrings.

As for her footwear, well, "I wore my own shoes," Heigl told E!'s Live from the Red Carpet. "My own sparkly Louboutins."

Later in the night Heigl and her former Grey’s costars Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson took the stage to announce the winner for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Kevin Winter/Getty Former 'Grey's Anatomy' cast reunite for Emmy 2023 appearance

While speaking with PEOPLE on the red carpet, Heigl called their impending reunion an "odd nostalgic walk down memory lane."

"I miss them, so it's really nice," she added of her castmates, who she described as "people that mean a lot to me."

Frazer Harrison/Getty; David Livingston/Getty Then and now! Katherine Heigl makes her return to the Emmys (left) since her 2014 appearance

The Firefly Lane star has a history with the Emmys, making her long-awaited comeback extra special.

The last time she attended the award show was in 2014, alongside her husband, Josh Kelley. Then, she presented wearing a vintage silk John Hayles dress, Chopard jewels and Christian Louboutins.

In 2007, she won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Izzie Stevens on the long-running ABC hit medical drama.



