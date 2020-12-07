Watch Kate Middleton Dance To 'Shakin' Stevens' In Festive Alexander McQueen Coat Before Train Tour
Kate Middleton and Prince William have embarked on a three-day royal train tour, leaving London's Euston Station on Sunday evening.
Photos and clips from the beginning of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's trip, shared on the Kensington Royal social media accounts, show the couple in socially-distanced conversation with essential transport workers at the London station, during which they thanked them for their hard work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
On a stage in the centre of Euston Station, singer Shakin' Stevens performed his festive hit 'Merry Christmas Everyone' for the royals and commuters before they departed on their journeys.
In one clip of the couple's visit to Euston, the Duchess can be seen swaying to the beat of the 1980s song, before the camera cuts away to other travellers soaking up the festive tunes.
For the trip, Kate wrapped up warm in an olive green-hued Alexander McQueen military style coat, which she previously wore during a trip to Bradford in January.
The couple donned adorable 'his and hers' face mask while they toured the station and also wrote personal messages on a London Underground service information board, with Kate noting: 'Thank you to all transport workers everywhere for keeping the country moving throughout this difficult year. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas! Catherine. William.'
Thank you to transport workers everywhere for keeping the country moving throughout this difficult year.
Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas!
William & Catherine
📍 London | #AllOnTheBoard 🚂 #RoyalTrainTour pic.twitter.com/99KVZ1ZxjK
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 7, 2020
As revealed in a press release from Kensington Palace, per the Daily Mail, the royal couple will carry out a three-day Royal Train Tour 'ahead of the Christmas holidays to pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations that have gone above and beyond in response to the coronavirus pandemic'.
While following the current coronavirus pandemic guidance set out by the government, Kate and William will 'travel 1,250 miles and undertake working visits, meeting frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, teachers, schoolchildren and young people to hear about their experiences, sacrifices and the inspiring work they have done throughout this challenging year'.
According to Sky News, the pair's engagements will also feature 'several festive performances by local artists, helping to showcase the UK's arts, heritage and performance sector, which has been supported by the government's £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund'.
On Monday, the couple arrived in Edinburgh's Waverley station and were greeted with Christmas songs including 'Jingle Bells' and 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town'.
Kate wore a powder blue Catherine Walker & Co coat and a blue floral face mask for the first day of outings.
The trip serves as a timely, necessary and uplifting message to the world to remember the many industries across the UK, and beyond, which have suffered and continue to face hardships as a result of the global health crisis.
