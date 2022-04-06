Watch Karim Benzema cut down Chelsea’s Champions League dreams with two stunning headers for Real Madrid

(Action Images via Reuters)

Karim Benzema popped up with two superb headed goals to put Real Madrid in the driving seat of their Champions League tie with Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Blues had, in fact, started brightly before Vinicius Junior hit the post and Los Blancos took the lead.

The first goal came courtesy of a delightful piece of link-up play between the two strikers, Vinicius playing a one-two down the left flank before delivering a cross into Benzema.

It was anything but an easy angle to score from but the Frenchman managed to direct his header past Edouard Mendy at the near-post to open the scoring.

KARIM BENZEMA STOP THAT! 🎯



He had no right to score that! Ridiculous header 💥#UCL pic.twitter.com/jWtW2l1kcZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 6, 2022

That goal came on 21 minutes and, only two minutes later, he had another.

This time it was Luka Modric clipping in a sweet cross from the right-hand channel and Benzema opted to go for the far-post on this occasion, heading back across Mendy and into the net.

The ball by Modric 🤤

The precision from Benzema 👌



The Frenchman is on fire. Real Madrid are on fire.



They lead 2-0 at Stamford Bridge! 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/YJFTQec6qm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 6, 2022

The goals continued Benzema’s stunning season, his 35th and 36th in 36 games to take him to ten in the Champions League alone, following his hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain in the last round.