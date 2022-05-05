How to watch The Kardashians in the UK

Photo credit: Disney+

The first season of The Kardashians is in full swing, airing weekly on Disney+ and Hulu, after dropping the first episode on 14th April. The new and improved reality series gives a glimpse into the Kardashian-Jenner's lives, including Kourtney and Travis Barker trying for a baby and Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson. But where can you watch The Kardashians in the UK?



The TV show is airing on Hulu in the US, but for UK based Kardashian fans, episodes are available weekly on Disney+. The first episode of the series, which showed Kim preparing to host Saturday Night Live dropped on the 14th April, with episodes dropping weekly every Thursday from there.

SIGN UP NOW FOR DISNEY PLUS

Photo credit: YouTube





As the official synopsis reads, "The family you know, and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines.

"From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

Photo credit: YouTube

You can sign up to Disney+ and watch all your favourite films using this link here. The price for a monthly subscription to Disney+ is £79.90 a year, or £7.99 a month. Sadly, you can no longer sign up for a seven-day free trial, but with The Kardashians on its way, you're probably going to want it for a lot longer than a week.

So far, The Kardashians has featured a look into Kourtney and Travis's relationship, including how they got together and their engagement - as well as how the likes of Scott Disick and Penelope Disick reacted. We also see them trying for a baby (Kourt recently revealed they want two) and how that impacts the rest of the family dynamic.

The show also follows Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson, from how they met to navigating sharing the news with the public, as well as where Khloé Kardashian stands with Tristan Thompson. As of yet, fans don't know if the series will cover the news that Tristan had fathered another child with a personal trainer.

Story continues

We also get a glimpse into Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy with Travis Scott, as well as a bit more of an insight into Kim's divorce from Kanye West, which was announced in February 2021. As for Kendall Jenner? Here's to hoping we might get to see more of her relationship with Devin Booker, as well.

There are 10 episodes in the first season of the family's new series, meaning the last episode will drop on the 9th June. Here's hoping for a juicy finale.

The Kardashians is available on Disney+, with new episodes airing weekly.

You Might Also Like