FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - APRIL 10: New Arkansas Razorbacks basketball head coach John Calipari holds his first news conference after his introduction at Bud Walton Arena on April 10, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

No. 1 Kansas will take to the hardwood on Friday night in a thrilling matchup against No. 16 Arkansas, the debut game for Hall-of-Fame head coach John Calipari with the Razorbacks.

Even though this game will merely be an exhibition, it will be a great chance for fans to watch two teams loaded with talent that have huge expectations for the 2024-25 campaign.

The game will air on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch Kansas vs. Arkansas

Game Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Kansas will be absolutely loaded with talent this season, making the Jayhawks the clear national championship favorites this year. Not only do they return two stars in big man Hunter Dickinson and guard KJ Adams, they also brought in arguably the best transfer prospect in the country, AJ Storr from Wisconsin, along with Zeke Mayo out of South Dakota State, who won Summit League Player of the Year last season.

Arkansas also got busy in the transfer portal following the hire of Calipari, bringing in DJ Wagner and Adou Thiero from Kentucky, as well as former FAU star Johnell Davis and 1st Team All-SECer last year Jonas Aidoo.

To catch Kansas vs. Arkansas on Friday, as well as other exciting sporting events like Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks or Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Kansas vs. Arkansas basketball: Free live stream, TV channel info