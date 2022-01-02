Watch Kansas State, LSU football players compete in rodeo event ahead of Texas Bowl

College football fans will have to wait until Tuesday to see Kansas State and LSU compete on the gridiron at the Texas Bowl.

But both teams went head to head on a different kind of field on Saturday.

Event 1 goes to Kansas State. The Wildcats were fired up every time a calf got away from LSU. pic.twitter.com/Qjv8jvDPhd — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) January 1, 2022

The Tigers and Wildcats competed against each other in a series of seven lighthearted rodeo events at NRG Arena, three days before they were scheduled to line up against each other at nearby NRG Stadium where the NFL’s Houston Texans play their home games.

The Texas Bowl is the much more anticipated event of the week here in Houston. But that doesn’t mean Saturday’s Rodeo Bowl competition wasn’t fun.

LSU wins it any way. They say the winner of this event goes on to win the football game 70% of the time. K-State smoked Texas A&M a few years back. pic.twitter.com/8canwnqNzw — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) January 2, 2022

LSU won the competition 4-3, thanks to a group of players who could run at impressive speeds across the rodeo arena while wearing a horse costume and another who was handy with a rope.

The Rodeo Bowl belt is legit. pic.twitter.com/xOESePF0GP — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) January 2, 2022

The Tigers took turns showing off a WWE championship style belt to celebrate the victory.

LSU wins the Rodeo Bowl … or so it seems. Tigers were disqualified after their bail stack was examined by judges … LOL. On to Event 7. pic.twitter.com/Qj3Qonv9tR — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) January 1, 2022

But K-State proved to be better at herding cattle and stacking hay bails.

Fun was had by everyone involved. Players on both sides wore track suits and cowboy hats.

K-State long snapper Randen Plattner looks at home in Houston. pic.twitter.com/zGCvZGp1po — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) January 2, 2022

College football players often say they enjoy the events leading up to bowl games as much, if not more, than they do the game itself.

This was a good example of that.

The only bad news for K-State: The team that wins the Rodeo Bowl tends to go on and win the Texas Bowl. Game organizers said it has happened roughly 70% of the time.

The Wildcats crushed Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl five years ago before beating the Aggies in the football game a few days later.

K-State will try to buck that trend on Tuesday.