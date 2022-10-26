Watch: Kansas congressional candidates Amanda Adkins and Sharice Davids debate

In these days when politicians largely preach to their respective choirs in social media channels, rather than trying to reach voters whose minds aren’t already made up, it’s refreshing any time rivals show up for a battle of ideas. That’s why it’s a good thing that Rep. Sharice Davids and Amanda Adkins, candidates for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, will debate Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The debate will be streamed live here, and rebroadcast Saturday, Oct. 29, at 5:30 a.m. on WDAF-Fox 4. Dave Helling of The Star’s editorial board will join John Holt and Christel Bell of WDAF to question the candidates. It’s in every voter’s best interest to hear the competitors’ stances on the issues from their own mouths.