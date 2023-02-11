How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Super Bowl LVII time, TV, odds

Super Bowl LVII is getting closer and closer — with fewer than 48 hours to go if you’re reading this on Saturday ... and fewer than 18 if you’ve crossed the mark into Sunday.

After all, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. local time in Glendale, Arizona) on Sunday, as the 2022 NFL season comes to an end.

The betting line has swung a little, but it has settled on the Eagles as narrow favorites come Sunday. That may have something to do with the health of Patrick Mahomes, as the Chiefs quarterback continues to get healthier after sustaining an ankle sprain against the Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs — and subsequently playing hurt in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals.

Most lines have landed on the Eagles as a 1.5-point favorite, meaning a close game can be expected regardless.

Vegas aside, there are plenty of fun storylines to latch onto as the Super Bowl nears. There’s the matchup between quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, the battle between the Eagles’ ferocious defensive line and the Chiefs’ rebuilt O-line (certainly from the last time they reached this point) and, of course, the chess match that will ensue on the sidelines, as Andy Reid coaches against his former team.

The Chiefs’ young secondary held up against the Cincinnati Bengals’ talented playmakers in the AFC Championship Game. Can that group do it again against AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith? You know what might help? Defensive tackle Chris Jones has been on a tear this postseason, and Playoff Frank Clark has once again made an appearance.

Oh yeah, and a one-legged Patrick Mahomes ... or whatever he is ... is still really good. Not to mention he just took home his second MVP.

OK, enough buildup. Let’s get to the game.

Super Bowl LVII game details

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday, Feb. 12

Kickoff time: 5:30 p.m. Central

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TV: FOX (Ch. 4 in Kansas City, Ch, 24 in Wichita)

Radio: WDAF (106.5 FM) or streamed on Chiefs’ mobile app

Series: First postseason meeting

Opening betting line: Pick ‘em (now Eagles -1.5)