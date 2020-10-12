What to watch for when Kamala Harris questions Amy Coney Barrett at her nomination hearing this week

WASHINGTON – Sen. Kamala Harris has a unique opportunity as the Democratic nominee for vice president to question President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court when Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing that begins Monday.

Everything about the nomination is contentious. Democrats contend the vacancy created by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Sept. 18 should remain open until after the Nov. 3 election, so voters could help decide who fills the seat. Republicans insist it must be filled quickly.

Barrett, a conservative jurist, would succeed one of the most liberal in Ginsburg. If confirmed, Barrett could rule on challenges to how the election was conducted and on a case seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act scheduled for oral arguments Nov. 10.

Judiciary Committee Democrats have already demanded more information from Barrett about her background, particularly dealing with the high court's precedent establishing the right to abortion. But Republicans have criticized Harris for how she questioned other nominees, including Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and accused Democrats of anti-Catholic bias that could hurt Barrett.

For Harris, her dual role as a committee member and national candidate carries potential benefits of promoting her own priorities, but also risk of becoming a target for political attacks.

“It’s an opportunity for Sen. Harris to show her stuff,” Joel Goldstein, a vice presidential scholar and emeritus law professor at St. Louis University. “It’s really going to present an interesting dynamic in a way that could almost be something of a second debate for her.”

A spokesman for Harris said Sunday she will attend Barrett’s confirmation hearings remotely due to coronavirus concerns after two Senate Republicans, who sit on the Judiciary committee, tested positive last week.

"Due to Judiciary Committee Republicans’ refusal to take commonsense steps to protect members, aides, Capitol complex workers, and members of the media, Senator Harris plans to participate in this week’s hearings remotely from her Senate office in the Hart building," spokesman Chris Harris said.

Here are things to watch about Harris during the hearing:

The speed of filling the seat

President Donald Trump has said it was his right to fill the seat after Ginsburg's death Sept. 18 and he named Barrett on Sept. 26. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he expects the Senate to vote on Barrett’s confirmation during October.

“We're moving along very quickly,” Trump said Sept. 27.

But Harris joined Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in criticizing the haste of Republicans to fill the seat on the high court.

The late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat remained open for more than a year because Senate Republicans refused to consider former President Barack Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, during the 2016 election year.

Democrats have argued whoever wins the election should name Ginsburg’s successor.

“We're literally in an election. Over 4 million people have voted. People are in the process of voting right now,” Harris said during the vice presidential debate Wednesday. “Let the American people fill that seat in the White House, and then we'll fill that seat on the United States Supreme Court.”

GOP concerns about expanding court

Republicans have questioned whether Biden will seek to expand the number of seats on the court to prevent a conservative majority.

“If you haven’t figured it out yet, the straight answer is, they are going to pack the Supreme Court,” Vice President Mike Pence said at the debate.

Biden and Harris have repeatedly refused to answer questions about whether they would try to expand the court. Biden told reporters Thursday that he would lay out in detail his plans for the court after the election.

Referring to the term “court packing,” Harris said at the debate that none of the 50 judges Trump nominated to federal appeals courts have been Black.

“This is what they’ve been doing,” said Harris, whose parents immigrated from Jamaica and India. “You want to talk about packing a court? Let’s have that discussion."

