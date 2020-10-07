What to watch in Kamala Harris, Mike Pence vice presidential debate: Amy Coney Barrett, COVID-19, LGBTQ rights

SALT LAKE CITY – Vice presidential debates typically play second-fiddle to the presidential contests, but President Donald Trump's COVID-19 illness – coupled with his and Democratic nominee Joe Biden's age – will thrust the spotlight on Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

The 90-minute event Wednesday will allow viewers to assess the understudies for the role of commander-in-chief. And there may be a clearer discussion of the policy differences between the two campaigns than was apparent during the first presidential debate, which quickly descended into chaos with name calling, frequent interruptions and the candidates veering away from subjects asked.

Here's what to watch for in the Pence-Harris match up.

Appearing presidential

Both candidates will do their best to sell themselves as a credible potential replacement for the top of the ticket. That basic threshold for the vice presidential nominee is of heightened importance because Trump’s illness – and the pandemic in general –increases the possibility that Trump, 74, or Biden, 77, might not be able to finish a term. Either would be the oldest president sworn into office on inauguration day next year, raising the risk even if COVID-19 goes away.

Harris-Pence debate: The prosecutor vs. the 'king of sound bites'

“I suspect the renewed focus on succession will make the candidates focus even more on demonstrating that they are plausible presidents in the eyes of potentially reachable voters,” said vice presidential scholar Joel Goldstein, an emeritus professor of St. Louis University.

In addition, Pence and Harris will have a leg up on other potential presidential candidates in the 2024 election. So both need to do their best to help their running mate win in November while preserving their own chances of competing in four years.

“I'll be curious to see to what extent, if any, (Pence) seems to be laying the groundwork for that possibility,” said Republican strategist Michael Steel.

Dominance of COVID-19

Even before the president contracted COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic was dominating the campaign. Harris will undoubtedly focus on the administration’s response to the pandemic – and can specifically criticize Pence as head of the White House’s task force.

“He's not really in a position to defend Trump's handling on it because he and his office are a part of the failure,” said Goldstein, the vice presidential scholar.

Plexiglass or no? Pence team says he doesn't need it on his side of the debate stage

Harris can also question if Pence acted appropriately after the president’s diagnosis or whether he should have quarantined to potentially protect others from getting infected if he turned out to be a carrier, as well as to protect the line of succession if Trump’s condition worsens.

“When the president told me he was headed back to the White House, he told me to head to Utah," Pence said Monday after Trump tweeted that he would be leaving Walter Reed Hospital.

Pence has gone after Harris for saying she wouldn’t trust Trump’s assurance on the safety of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“That’s an insult to thousands of dedicated scientists and researchers who have been working around the clock to save American lives,” Pence said while campaigning in Pennsylvania last month.

