Watch: Just Stop Oil sprays paint on a Rolex shop in Knightsbridge

Just Stop Oil have sprayed paint on a Rolex shop in Knightsbridge on Friday morning in day 28 of their ongoing eco protest.

The group has been carrying out a month-long campaign of civil disobedience in its demand that the Government halts new oil and gas licences.

At 8.30am Friday, two members of the environmental protest group sprayed orange paint from a fire extinguisher on the luxury watch shop in west London.

Both were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and have been taken into custody at a central London police station.

Among those at the scene was Jennifer Kowalski, 26, an environmental scientist from Glasgow.

She said: “There’s no point in having million dollar cars when they’re destined to be washed away in floods.