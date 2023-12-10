Watch Julia Stiles recreate her “Save the Last Dance” routine with Chloe Fineman on “SNL”

It's a performance worthy of Juilliard AND Colin Jost.

Still looking for the perfect holiday present to surprise your loved ones? Have you considered a step-by-step reenactment of a beloved Julia Stiles dance number? Because Chloe Fineman certainly has.

During the Dec. 9 episode of Saturday Night Live, Stiles stopped by the "Weekend Update" desk with a very special gift guide suggestion.

“I only have one sexy gift idea and I kind of have to demonstrate it,” Fineman said to the mild distress of news host Colin Jost at the beginning of the sketch. “The sexiest gift you can give your partner is to try something new in the bedroom.”

While Jost watched with concern for his viewing audience, his cohost, Michael Che, whipped out a bucket of popcorn just in time for Fineman to showcase her mad dance skills.

"The perfect holiday gift this year is the dance that Julia Stiles does at the end of the 2001 movie Save the Last Dance," she announced, before demanding “hit it” and breaking into dance.

Black leotard, sweatpants, and all, Fineman then recreated the hip-hop-influenced ballet number at the finale of the film. She also joined forces with Che to offer Jost some much-needed context from the movie, which also stars Sean Patrick Thomas, summing up its plot, in which a Midwestern dancer, Sara (Stiles), moves to the south side of Chicago, where she adds hip-hop to her dance repertoire just in time for her second shot at a Juilliard audition.

By the time they finish the synopsis, Jost is invested enough to ask whether or not Sara aced her final audition — and who better to answer the question than Julia Stiles herself?

“Yes,” Stiles shouts, jumping into frame with an outfit to match Fineman’s. “Sara did get into Juilliard.”

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Julia Stiles drops by 'SNL' to reenact her famous 'Save the Last Dance' scene

Naturally, this called for Stiles and Fineman to sync up and demonstrate the rest of Sara’s Juilliard-worthy performance from their respective chairs. In the end, the street-ballet routine once again earned approval.

Story continues

“I can’t say this on the record yet, but welcome to Juilliard,” Jost announced at the end of the sketch.



Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas in 'Save the Last Dance'

Evidently, Stiles is taking big strides down memory lane this week. On Wednesday, she paid homage to another of her beloved films while speaking at the Mash-Up Americans Book Festival in New York City. A touching clip shared on Instagram showed her reenacting the scene in which she recites the love poem that her character Kat Stratford writes for Heath Ledger’s Patrick Verona in the teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You.

Stiles even got emotional saying the line that famously brought Kat to tears: “But mostly, I hate the way I don’t hate you, not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.”

Watch Stiles recreate her Save the Last Dance number in the clip above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.