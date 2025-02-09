Watch: Jude Bellingham’s x-rated rant at official in Madrid derby

Jude Bellingham was not the only Real Madrid employee who appeared unhappy at decisions during the game - Shutterstock/Juanjo Martin

Jude Bellingham faces potential punishment from La Liga after he appeared to swear at an official during Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid.

Madrid hosted their local rivals at the Santiago Bernabéu with the pair just separated by a single point at the top of the table. A fired-up Bellingham showed his frustrations in the second half.

After challenging Atlético’s Marcos Llorente on the touchline, the assistant referee flagged for the visitors to be awarded a throw-in and Bellingham snapped.

Broadcast microphones on the side of the pitch picked up the former Birmingham and Dortmund player screaming “F--- you, man” at the official before again shouting “F--- off” in his direction, then shaking his head and jogging away.

Credit: La Liga TV

This latest outburst comes after Bellingham escaped punishment for appearing to call an official a “piece of s---” during Madrid’s 4-1 win over Espanyol in September.

Real went behind after former Manchester City striker Julián Alvarez converted a penalty kick before Kylian Mbappé equalised five minutes after the break.

Bellingham was not the only Real Madrid player incensed by refereeing decisions during the game. His manager Carlo Ancelotti fumed after the game: “I don’t want to talk about the referee, I just don’t want to.

“The VAR called the penalty, the referee was very close to the situation, he saw very well what happened, he must have seen a similar penalty called against Atlético. People in football don’t understand this. I don’t want to get into a controversy that is already big, I prefer to talk about the game.”

The draw means Real remain at the top of the La Liga table, holding a narrow one-point lead over second-placed Atlético and five points ahead of Barcelona, who visit Sevilla on Sunday.