WATCH: Jude Bellingham heads Real Madrid level at the stroke of half-time

Real Madrid have now pulled off an incredible turnaround with their second goal in the space of six minutes to level the score against Rayo Vallecano.

The Spanish champions found themselves 2-0 down after 36 minutes, but goals from Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham have turned the game around for Los Blancos. Valverde scored a screamer to bring Real Madrid back into the game in the 39th minute, and Bellingham has now scored an excellent header to level things up.

WHAT A GOAL JUDE BELLINGHAM 🔥pic.twitter.com/NctSCTm9xV — Theo (@RMFC_Theo) December 14, 2024

With the equaliser coming at the stroke of halftime, the goal could not have been better timed. It will give Real Madrid a major confidence boost heading into halftime and Carlo Ancelotti will demand a strong showing for his players in the second half now.

Real Madrid are certainly the better team on paper and the quickfire goals from Valverde and Bellingham should give them the confidence to go on and win this game eventually.

Video via beIN Sports