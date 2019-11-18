Watch Judd Trump's unbelievable 'best shot ever'

Judd Trump of plays a shot (Credit: Getty Images)

English snooker star Judd Trump has left fans aghast after pulling off what fellow pros and fans alike are calling the “greatest shot” of all time.

The World No.1 was up against it in the eighth frame of his Northern Ireland semi-final win against John Higgins before delivering an unbelievable effort that left the audience in awe.

🚨 SHOT OF THE TOURNAMENT 🚨



This is absolutely ridiculous from @judd147t 👊👊👊



🔴 Watch the #NIOpen LIVE

📺 - Eurosport 1

📱💻🖥 - Eurosport Player: https://t.co/0Fa7uXMVB9 pic.twitter.com/aRsbQsEkdV — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) November 16, 2019

Down by four-frames-to-three, Higgins looked poised to level things up after Trump was left in a difficult position to wrestle his way back into the contest.

However, the world number one showed incredible bravery and even better technique to leave his rival stunned with a shot that almost defied logic.

I think that’s the best shot I’ve ever seen. @judd147t 👏👏👏 — Mark Allen (@pistol147) November 16, 2019

Trump's aggressive shot to pot the black ball into a corner cushion had so much side spin on it that the white ball miraculously ended up back down the end he hit it from - setting up successive red-black combinations that ultimately propelled him to victory.

Trump went on to beat Higgins, as well as beat Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final, making it an incredible seven major titles in 1the space of a year.

