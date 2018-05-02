Watch: Jubilo Iwatas Guilherme goes on rampage after seeing red in Japan

Guilherme was shown two yellows in quick succession as Jubilo Iwata beat Yokohama 3-1 in the J-League on Wednesday.

His second was for angrily kicking the ball away in the 76th minute, and he was far from happy with the referee's decision.

After he was given his marching orders, the 30-year-old was initially placid – but soon flipped, and launched an aggressive kick at Takuya Kida which sent the substitute midfielder crashing to the ground.

Once he'd done that, Guilherme landed a punch on one of the Yokohama coaches, sparking a mass brawl between the two sets of players and staff.

After the melee, the Brazilian was eventually dragged off the pitch.

4:30 for Guilherme's furious antics

What a mess. Despite the red mist, though, Jubilo Iwata's victory lifted them up to sixth in the table. Yokohama, meanwhile, are only a place above the relegation zone, but are four points clear of 17th-placed Sagan Tosu.

