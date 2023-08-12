How to watch Joshua vs Helenius: Live stream and TV channel for boxing today

Anthony Joshua is back in a boxing ring tonight when he squares off against veteran heavyweight Robert Helenius.

The Brit was scheduled for another instalment of his long-running intense feud with London rival Dillian Whyte, only for that bout to be called off following “adverse analytical findings” in an anti-doping test from Whyte.

The experienced Helenius, 39, last fought only a week ago in his native Finland and accepted a late call to step in at the O2 Arena.

Joshua’s team have been keen to get him back out, with a mega-money fight against Deontay Wilder in the offing early in 2024. Here’s how to watch all the action tonight, with an undercard featuring the likes of Filip Hrgovic, Johnny Fisher, Derek Chisora, Campbell Hatton and more.

How to watch Joshua vs Helenius

TV channel: Joshua vs Helenius is being broadcast live and exclusive on DAZN, but not via their pay-per-view service as the Whyte fight was originally supposed to be. A subscription to DAZN currently costs from £9.99 per month in the UK.

The sports streaming service has DAZN 1 HD in the UK and Ireland on channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: The DAZN app and website will offer a live stream service online across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.

Watch Joshua vs Helenius live on DAZN by clicking here.

Live blog: You can follow coverage of the entire card with Standard Sport’s live fight blog on Saturday night.

