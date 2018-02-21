Watch Josh Allen show off his arm strength, throwing 50 yards from his knees

Arm strength isn’t the biggest factor in whether a quarterback succeeds in the NFL or not, but we all are fascinated with a guy who can sling it.

NFL teams aren’t immune. From Jeff George to Kyle Boller to JaMarcus Russell, there are plenty of stories of quarterbacks making insane throws in workouts and moving way up in the draft. And that’s probably going to happen with Wyoming’s Josh Allen too.

It’s not a skill that will matter in an NFL game, but watch Jordan Zirm of ESPN Cleveland’s video of Allen throwing 50 yards from his knees and hitting the crossbar.

this is exactly the type of thing that's gonna get him drafted entirely too high, but damn it, it's cool to see Josh Allen hit the crossbar from the 50 on his knees pic.twitter.com/plMnG8oVDM — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) February 20, 2018





Impressive.

Allen is one of the many quarterbacks in this year’s draft who will be heavily debated. He failed to stand out against inferior competition in college and his accuracy is a real concern. But teams could fall in love with his size and athleticism, and his arm strength too. Definitely his arm strength.

There will probably be more trick throws from Allen over the next couple months as the draft approaches. None of it should matter, but it’ll be a lot of fun to watch.

Josh Allen of Wyoming, shown here during the Senior Bowl, should be a first-round pick. (AP)

