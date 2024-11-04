Watch: Jose Mourinho’s failed knee slide before astonishing rant over ‘corruption’ in Turkey

José Mourinho celebrates Fenerbahce’s last-gasp victory over Trabzonspo - Getty Images/Hakan Burak Altunoz

José Mourinho face-planted the turf after a failed knee slide following Fenerbahce’s dramatic win on Sunday before delivering an astonishing outburst that alleged wider conspiracies in Turkish football.

Mourinho’s side beat Trabzonspor 3-2 with former Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat scoring the winner in the 102nd minute.

Earlier, another former United old boy, Fred, had scored, along with ex-Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, to set up the comeback.

Amrabat’s stunning finish sparked wild scenes in the Fenerbahce dugout as Mourinho ran on to the pitch, attempted a knee slide, failed and ended up on the deck before his staff bundled over him.

beIN SPORTS Türkiye

Despite the victory, Mourinho was furious with video assistant referee [VAR] Atilla Karaoğlan and flew into a remarkable post-match press conference in which he said he was “angry” with Fenerbahce for not telling him the full story before he decided to join the club.

“The man of the match was Karaoğlan,” Mourinho told BeIN Sport. “The invisible man. The referee on the field is just a child.

“Atilla Karaoğlan is the man of the match. We don’t want to see him in our matches again. We don’t want him as a VAR either. We don’t want him on the field either.

“Before I came here, I was told a lot of things and I didn’t believe it. It was even worse.

“If they told me the whole thing, I would not come to Fenerbahce. They told me half of the story before I came. If they told me the whole thing, I would not come if I knew.”

beIN SPORTS Türkiye

Fenerbahce’s win moved them into second place in the Turkish Süper Lig, behind bitter rivals Galatasaray, who are five points clear.