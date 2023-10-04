Watch Jorja Smith Soulfully Cover Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’

harryjorja - Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage

In this world, it’s just us and Jorja Smith’s heavenly vocals. On Wednesday, BBC shared the R&B star’s visit to the Live Lounge, where she performed a soulful rendition of Harry Styles’ chart-topper, “As It Was.”

Backed by soft drums and keyboard, Smith performed a slowed-down rendition that matches the singer’s stunning and soulful vocals. “In this world, it’s just us/You know it’s not the same as it was,” she sang.

More from Rolling Stone

During the visit, she also performed a stripped-down version of her U.K.-garage-infused song “Little Things,” which is featured on her recently released LP, Falling or Flying.

“I’ve just been able to look at myself differently,” she recently told Rolling Stone about how therapy has helped with a creative breakthrough while working on her recent album. “That’s helped me let go. Honestly, I used to dwell on things or get obsessed with things in my head.”

Her new album also features the tracks “Feeling” with J Hus, “Broken Is the Man,” and “What If My Heart Beats Faster?”

“Being in the studio making songs is the best place in the world,” Smith told Rolling Stone. “What people have to say about what I look like and that stuff — that doesn’t affect the music. It just affects me, which is shit, but I’ll get on with it.”

The new Live Lounge from Smith follows Troye Sivan’s visit, where he performed his song “Rush” and a cover of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Harry Styles visited the Live Lounge last year and performed a cover of Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream.”

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.