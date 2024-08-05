Watch Jordan Chiles React To Winning Olympic Bronze After Shock Score Change

Jordan Chiles may have been bumped up to a bronze in the Olympic gymnastics floor routine final, but her reaction deserved a gold.

The Team USA gymnast had ranked fifth on the scoreboard after her routine, the last of the competition, received a 13.666.

However, after submitting a score inquiry, her result was increased to 13.766, boosting her into third place behind teammate Simone Biles, who took silver, and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who won. Romania’s Ana Bărbosu had been the presumed bronze medalist before the development.

The 11th-hour twist resulted in a positively iconic reaction from Chiles, who screamed and leapt into coach Cecile Landi’s arms. She started running away, apparently to do a victory lap, but then changed her mind and squatted down on the ground to cry. She was swiftly picked up by her coach as Biles ran over to embrace her, and the three jumped up and down.

In the stands, teammates Suni Lee and Jade Carey could be seen watching on with mouths agape.

It was Chiles’ first individual medal. She won gold with the team last week and silver in the team event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jordan Chiles had the BEST reaction when she found out she won bronze in the women's floor final! 🥹🥉 #ParisOlympicspic.twitter.com/4hQl4wtF69 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024

