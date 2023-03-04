How to watch UFC 285: Live stream and TV channel for Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane tonight

Jon Jones makes his long-awaited return to the UFC tonight.

The 35-year-old will be offered the chance to claim the one prize he’s wanted most throughout his career in the form of the heavyweight title, though Ciryl Gane awaits inside the octagon.

It is the biggest fight the promotion has to offer right now, particularly following the release of Francis Ngannou.

Jones, the greatest MMA fighter to ever do it in the eyes of many, faces the best of the heavyweight division in what is a truly fascinating match-up.

Here’s where to watch the action this evening...

How to watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

TV channel: BT Sport will broadcast the entire event live in the UK, with prelim coverage starting on BT Sport 1 at 1am GMT on Sunday March 5, 2023.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the entire event live online via the BT Sport website or app.