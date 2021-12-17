Watch John Oliver meet his TikTok impressionist: 'Honestly, it's not bloody bad'

Is there any better honor for a celebrity impressionist than to have the celebrity in question bless your work?

Comedian Matthew Friend has been doing comedic impressions of John Oliver for awhile now, but a recent video featured the Last Week Tonight host himself showing up to give his seal of approval.

"Honestly, it's not bloody bad," Oliver says of Friend's impression.

Friend tells EW that the team-up came about after a chance run-in at a comedy show.

"I did a stand-up set at West Side Comedy Club in NYC, and John performed at the same show," Friend explains to EW. "After he went on, I told him that he was actually in my act that night! I did impressions of Rami Malek, Jennifer Coolidge, Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Timothée Chalamet, Howard Stern, and John Oliver that night. That's why I had the glasses on me, thankfully! Had a lot of fun making the short video together. And during the video John remarked that this is the first time someone has done an impression of him for him."

Watch the video above, and find the rest of Friend's impressions on his Instagram account.

Additional reporting by Jillian Sederholm

