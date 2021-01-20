How to watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s inauguration in the UK

This year’s ceremony will have even more security than usual (AFP via Getty Images)

Millions across the world will be tuning in today as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

This year's Inauguration Day will differ from those in the past. Previous events sometimes drew over a million spectators to Washington DC's National Mall, to watch the ceremony from giant television screens and the new president parading on foot from the Capitol to the White House.

But this year’s parade will be replaced instead by a "virtual" event and will take place in a Washington on edge, after the deadly riots at the US Capitol, which has prompted a mass security operation. More than 25,000 troops and police have been called to duty, while fencing lines the perimeter of the US Capitol complex.

The ceremony will begin around 11am, which is around 4pm in the UK, before Mr Biden, who succeeds Donald Trump, will be sworn in around an hour later.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Inauguration:

Donald Trump at his inaugurationAP

What time does the ceremony begin?

The ceremony will begin at 4pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), which is 11am US time.

What is the timeline after Biden and Harris arrive?

Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris will begin their part of the ceremony around 5pm (12pm US time).

After being sworn in, Mr Biden will make his first address as US President, while Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem.

From there, they will go off to a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier - a monument dedicated to the services of an unknown soldier and to the common memories of all soldiers killed in war - at 7.45pm GMT (2.25pm US time).

The pair will then be escorted to the White House where Mr Biden will start immediately signing Executive Orders.

At around 1.45am GMT (8.48pm US time), the 46th President and his VP will attend the 'Celebrating America' inaugural programme, a star-studded event where both will speak.

How can I watch it?

The Inauguration will be broadcast by all major American news networks including CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS News, and Fox News.

It will also be available to stream on those outlets’ online offerings.

The BBC and Sky are also likely to broadcast it on their 24 hour news channels.

The Evening Standard will also live blog the event as it happens.

Who will be performing at it?

Lady Gaga will sing the US national anthem for the swearing in ceremony.

Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez will also perform.

Foo Fighters, John Legend and Bruce Springsteen will offer remote performances, and Eva Longoria and and Kerry Washington will introduce segments of the event.

Mr Brooks has promised a pared-back acoustic show. Mr Brooks said he will perform solo doing "broken down, bare-bones stuff," and hinted at covering material by songwriters from outside the U.S.

He does not plan to sing his socially conscious "We Shall Be Free," which he performed at the Obama inaugural.

Brooks praised the Bidens for being "hellbent on making things good" and said he welcomed the chance to help the country heal.

How secure will the event be?

Presidential inaugurations are normally high-security events, with metal detectors at key entry points, restricted ID-only zones and National Guard supplementing local and federal law enforcement. But the level of precautions this year is unprecedented.

US Secret Service tightened security in and around the Capitol a week early in preparation, and the city centre is essentially on lockdown with streets blocked, high fencing installed and tens of thousands of National Guard and other law enforcement officers stationed around the area.

Even with these precautions, US defence officials pushed the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into the area.

Following the violence seen on January 6 which took the lives of four people including an officer, the entire Washington Mall has been closed to the public for the event, according to the Washington Post.

The Mall is the site where supporters traditionally gather to watch proceedings but tomorrow it will only be open to security personnel and the media - It will however reopen to the public on January 21.

