Watch Jimmy Fallon Prank Coaches on “The Voice” and Perform '(I Left My Heart) in San Francisco' (Exclusive)

Fallon appeared on the show in March and conducted his own blind audition

Jimmy Fallon is back on The Voice — and he's flexing his vocal skills!

In a clip from Monday night's episode of the singing competition series, debuting exclusively with PEOPLE, the late-night host pranked the coaches and put on an impressive performance onstage.

The clip opens with Fallon, 49, wearing a disguise in the audience as he interrupts host Carson Daly with a question.

"Is this the part of the show where you take questions from the audience? I have a couple few questions for everybody," Fallon, who's wearing a gray beard and sunglasses says.

"I wanted to know if the winner of this show get to go on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon because that's a quality program. He's a good guy. I think that would just be great for the winner. I'd be a treat for the winner if they could go to New York City," he says.

The Voice/YouTube Jimmy Fallon

Related: Watch Jimmy Fallon's Blind Audition for 'The Voice' — Where He Forces Blake Shelton to Turn Around!

Then, Fallon says he had a follow-up question: "What time does Blake [Shelton] get here?"

"Well Blake hasn't been on this season. Let's ask his wife Gwen," says Daly, 50, as Gwen Stefani responded: "Never, it looks like."

Fallon then stood from the audience and walked onstage to perform Tony Bennett's "(I Left My Heart) in San Francisco."

As he sang, coaches John Legend, Stefani, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire smiled and cheered him on.

"I'm getting emotional," says Legend, later adding, "You sound gorgeous!"

After he hit his last note, Fallon dropped to the ground and the coaches gave him a standing ovation.

The full episode, called "The Road to Playoffs," will air Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.



Trae Patton/NBC via Getty The Voice coaches

Related: Blake Shelton Explains Why He Doesn't 'Miss' Coaching on The Voice Just Yet: 'I Stayed Too Long'

Story continues

In March, Fallon appeared on the show to prank the judges by conducting his own blind audition.

In the opening of the video, Daly said, "We have a surprise for our coaches. Right now, we have an artist preparing for the biggest performance of their entire life."

Fallon then took the stage and put on an impressive performance of "I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)."

Coach Kelly Clarkson and Horan were the first to turn around — and immediately started dying of laughter when they realized who was singing. Then, Chance the Rapper turned around and let out a scream in shock as Fallon danced around the stage.

As he began to approach the end of the song and Blake Shelton was still facing away, he walked up to his chair and pressed the red button for him.

"You can't do that! You know the rules," said Shelton, 47.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.