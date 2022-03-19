Watch Jennifer Lopez Go Behind-the-Scenes for Her Madison Square Garden Performance with Maluma

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans an inside look!

On Friday, Lopez released a brand new Facebook exclusive music video for her hit song "Marry Me" featuring reggaeton star Maluma from their romantic comedy Marry Me. In the video, Lopez takes fans behind the scenes of her Madison Square Garden performance with her costar.

In the video, fans can see Lopez, 52, and Maluma, 28, preparing for the performance in rehearsals and in the studio. The video also shows glimpses of the performance itself, with cameras capturing it for the scene in the movie.

The romantic comedy premiered in theaters on Feb. 11, and Lopez previously told PEOPLE that playing a superstar singer in the romantic comedy was "really fun and also cathartic."

She co-produced the film and enjoyed "revealing a little something of what it's like living in the public eye." Lopez also curated the soundtrack, which features original songs by her and Maluma. "The songs tell the story just as much," she said.

Meanwhile, last week, the "Pa Ti" singer released a music video for the ballad version of the track.

This time, however, Lopez gave fans a look inside her day-to-day life — and Ben Affleck made a subtle appearance in it.

In the music video, the actor, 49, is shown in bed with Lopez cuddling with her and making her laugh. At one point, they also stretch out their arms to hold each other's hands — though his face is never shown.

Throughout the music video, viewers can also see the singer and actress at home, recording in the studio, in meetings, and rehearsing alongside Maluma.

Meanwhile, last month, the singer also announced she would be venturing into a new project: she's releasing a children's book!

Co-authored by herself and her longtime friend Jimmy Fallon, the duo will release a bilingual children's book titled Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure on Oct. 11.

"I'm so excited to launch my first children's book and it's even more special to collaborate with Jimmy!" Lopez said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Fallon said he and the singer-actress "have always wanted to do something together."

"One of the many things I love about her is how great of a mom she is," Fallon said ."Since we're both parents, we thought a children's book would be the perfect fit."

"It's fun and educational and my Spanish teachers from high school would be so impressed to know that I'm teaching kids to speak Spanish with Jennifer Lopez."