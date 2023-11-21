Watch Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Handle a Minor Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro at Dior Holiday Event

Lawrence's belt popped off while she was speaking at the Dior Carousel of Dreams holiday show at Saks Fifth Avenue

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence attends Dior's "Carousel of Dreams" show at Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday window unveiling

Jennifer Lawrence was in bright spirits at Dior’s Carousel of Dreams celebration — so much so that she was able to laugh off a slight wardrobe malfunction at the event.

On Monday, the No Hard Feelings actress, 33, attended the unveiling of Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday window display in New York City, where she spoke in front of the crowd and counted down to the Dior light show alongside Saks CEO Marc Metrick and the CEO of Christian Dior, Delphine Arnault.

Just as she began her speech, Lawrence flinched, startled by the volume of her microphone. It caused the belt of her Dior outfit to come undone, as seen in a video captured by W magazine.

“I’m so sorry that was so loud and my belt popped off,” she said, laughing as she covered her mouth with her hands.

But like the pro she is, the Oscar winner continued with ease.



John Lamparski/Getty Jennifer Lawrence laughs off her wardrobe malfunction

“I’ve had the honor of being a part of the Dior family for quite some time now. Looking around, this feels like the perfect place to celebrate the holidays,” she said while introducing the spectacular light show, which also included fireworks.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jennifer Lawrence attends Dior's "Carousel of Dreams" show at Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday window unveiling

Lawrence, who is a longtime Dior ambassador, wore a preppy look pulled from the fashion house’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection.

Her outfit featured a white button-up top, styled with the collar turned up, a pleated black silk skirt, a black wool coat and ruched stiletto boots. She accessorized with a silver chain bracelet, eye-catching stud earrings and a leather Cruz Headband from Jennifer Behr.

Other stars in attendance included actresses Nina Dobrev, Tracee Ellis Ross, Alexandra Daddario, Rachel Zegler and Ashley Park.

Getty Jennifer Lawrence wears a couture Christian Dior ball gown at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Lawrence has created many memorable red carpet style moments wearing Dior.

Back in March, at the Cannes Film Festival, she made a high-fashion statement in a bespoke cardinal red Christian Dior Couture ball gown featuring a wrap-around shawl, scalloped neckline and full pleated skirt that covered her flip-flops underneath! She even looked to the brand’s popular beauty products (the Addict Lip Maximizer to be exact) to achieve her glossy lip.

And before that, at the 2022 Gotham Awards, she commanded attention in a classic black gown that exuded Old Hollywood glamour.

She even chose to wear Dior on her wedding day, walking down the aisle in a custom gown that received the royal treatment. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the designer item was stored in its own private guest room at the Hotel Viking in Newport, Rhode Island, the city where she and husband Cooke Maroney tied the knot in 2019.

