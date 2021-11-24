Watch Jennifer Garner Give Her Cat a Bath After He Had an Accident: 'He's Befouled!'

jennifer garner

jennifer garner/instagram

Jennifer Garner sprung into action after her cat Moose had an accident.

In a candid clip shared to Instagram Tuesday, the Yes Day actress, 49, explained, "Something's gone awry." She then covered Moose's ears and revealed, "Moose pooped his pants. We can't live like this. He's befouled!"

After removing her cat's collar, she picked him up and provided the disclaimer: "First of all, we have an obesity problem. So, please don't make fun."

Garner then recorded the whole bath for her followers. "Oooh, is that nice?" she asked Moose. "Oh, what a good cat!"

The cute moment was short-lived, as Garner pointed out, "It smells even more."

RELATED ARTICLE: Jennifer Garner Worried About Her Alcohol Intake During the Pandemic: 'What Is the Right Amount?'

After a brief musical number, Garner shared Moose's personality traits and said, "I've never seen a nicer cat than this cat — which is why I feel badly making fun of what's happened to his butt. There's something caught."

Moose responded to Garner's scrubbing by jumping out of the sink, causing a power struggle between him and the actress. Garner ultimately won, but Moose shocked the mother of three when he scratched her.

"I deserve it," she said, as she showed her neck to the camera. "I don't blame him."

Garner then used a towel to wipe the floor with her shoes, adding, "Mom, don't look at this. She'd be so mad."

RELATED ARTICLE: Jennifer Garner Accidentally Sends a Selfie to the Wrong Number: 'It's Humbling'

The 13 Going on 30 star concluded the video with one last realization: "Oh, we didn't get to do conditioner."

Garner is no stranger to being hands-on when it comes to cleanliness in her home. The Once Upon a Farm co-founder, who shares daughters Violet, 15 and Seraphina, 12, plus son Sam, 9, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, recently told PEOPLE, "I will stand next to my son because I monitor his toothbrushing. And when he is done... I will cup water in my hands and give him water. And then while I'm doing that, I get his face and I get some daily cleanser because you have to wash your face before bed. You have to get into that habit."

Story continues

She continued, "I don't care if he's 9 and he's never heard of a pimple. I don't care, you have to do it."

In May, Garner told PEOPLE she's adamant about making sure her children have healthy skincare habits.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"People say to me, 'My gosh, I have the hardest time, my kid does not want to put on sunscreen.' But you just can't let that be an option," she explained. "There's every kind of delivery system that you could possibly want now. So, they get to pick if they want a lotion, a spray, a stick."

While her children have embraced helping one another practice healthy skincare habits, Garner added that she'll step in when needed. "They know I will take them out and spray them down," she said. "You can't give in."