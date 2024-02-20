Watch as Jennifer Aniston Forgets All About Her Iconic 'Rachel' Haircut in New Uber Eats Spot

Aniston made the hairstyle famous while starring on 'Friends'

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; Uber Eats/YouTube Jennifer Aniston in Uber Eats ad and with her 'Rachel' haircut in Friends

We can all be a little forgetful from time to time — but the "Rachel" hairstyle, named after Rachel Green, is not one that anyone could ever forget.

Unless you're Jennifer Aniston, that is.

The actress, 55, who made the hairstyle famous while starring on Friends in the 1990s and 2000s, conveniently doesn't know what the "Rachel" is in Uber Eats' latest ad spot, despite being the one it's named after.



"They say in order to remember something, you have to forget something else," Aniston says in the commercial, which is promoting LolaVie (her haircare brand) being available to shop on Uber Eats. She then turns to the woman — rocking the "Rachel" and getting her hair done by Aniston's longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan — and tells her haircut is "very cute."

"That's like a little shag; I've never seen that before," she says.

The woman then tells her that "of course she has," since it's the "Rachel."

Aniston, ever the comedian, asks if that's her name, but the woman tells her no, it's her name, pointing back to the actress. Ever so politely, Aniston tells her that her name is Jen. The two go back and forth before Aniston tells her, "You're freakin' me out a little bit," and walks away.

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Jennifer Aniston on Friends

The LolaVie creator shared the clip on Instagram, writing, "We’ve come a long way baby…" and her brand invited people to share their own photos of their "Rachel" style. Aniston's friend and The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon jumped on the bandwagon and shared a photo to her Instagram Stories from 1997 with her "Rachel" — which would have been right in the sweet spot of when Aniston had the style on the show.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram Reese Witherspoon with her 'Rachel' haircut

Despite being one of the most iconic hairstyles in hair history, Aniston hasn't been shy about discussing how much she didn't really like it. She said on a few occasions that it was high-maintenance and wasn't her best look.

She told Allure in 2011 that, McMillan was the "bane of my existence" because he's the one who created the "Rachel" in the first place. She also added, "How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen."

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Jennifer Aniston at 2024 People's Choice Awards

Aniston may not have loved the well-known hairstyle from back in the day, but she's been rocking a similar lob in recent months — though it does appear to be decidedly more low-maintenance. At the People's Choice Awards on Feb. 18, she showed off a sleek, shoulder-grazing hairstyle that was a slightly shorter look than the '90s-inspired style she had at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

After creating a buzz with her Globes hair, McMillan revealed on Instagram that his goal was to give her a “sexy, natural and effortless” cut with “invisible layers” snipped throughout.

Much easier to take care of than the "Rachel."



