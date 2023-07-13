Watch Jennifer Aniston, 54, *Crush* A Workout With Epic Abs On IG

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston just showed off her totally toned abs and arms in a new workout post on Instagram.

The 54-year-old Friends alum posted a behind-the-scenes clip for her new ambassadorship with P.volve.

To stay fit, Jennifer does a mix of Pilates, yoga, and Pvolve, while also fueling up with a protein-heavy diet.

Jennifer Aniston just proved she really can do it all. The 54-year-old Murder Mystery 2 star recently took to Instagram to announce her collaboration with fitness brand Pvolve. In the video, Jennifer can be seen in a sports bra showing off her seriously toned abs and arms while doing squats, lateral leg lifts, and single-leg hip lifts. "It's called multitasking. Workouts and work," she says in the clip.

"I’m officially part of the @pvolve fam 🖤," she wrote. "SO proud to support our female founder and the beyond talented trainers. This is one of my favorite workouts, and I’m so grateful for the team and excited for what’s to come 💪🏼."

Naturally, Jennifer's followers were quick to show their support in the comments. "Yesss!! Get it, QUEEN! 🤗🙌," wrote one user. "So want to try this! Looks amazing!" chimed another.

If you're curious to know what Jennifer does to get so strong, you should know that she's focused on using her time wisely at the gym. "We think we have to work out for the solid hour, and that can be a bit intimidating," Jennifer told Women's Health. "You really can get an efficient workout with just a good 20 minutes if that's all the time you have, even 10 minutes of doing something that gets your body moving. I find comfort in that."

Jennifer is a big fan of yoga and Pilates. On other days, though, she opts for on-demand Pvolve workouts that help her mind and body. She even does one-on-ones with the brand's director of training and head trainer, Dani Coleman.

"I stumbled upon and became in love with the Pvolve because I had a back injury coming back from a movie doing all this harness work," Jennifer told WH. "I was able to get a really good substantial workout, and my body didn't continue to break."

As for her diet, Jennifer prioritizes her gut health by starting each day with a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar mixed with room-temperature water. For lunch and dinner, she'll load up on vegetables or protein. But on weekends, she'll have pizza, pasta, or a burger, she told WH. And her favorite snacks? Apples and almond butter, or popcorn.

Keep it up, Jen!

