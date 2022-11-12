Watch Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Teach Him a Dance Routine on Slumberland Set

Kimberlee Speakman
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Jason Momoa attends Apple TV+ Original Series "See" Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Jason Momoa has a new dance teacher: 15-year-old daughter Lola Iolani.

The Aquaman star, 43, broke out into dance moves on the set of his new movie Slumberland, along with his young costar Marlow Barkley, in a behind-the-scenes video he shared Friday to Instagram.

In the first video, Momoa learns the viral dance to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" in full costume as his character Flip, wearing a purple jacket and horns, next to Barkley, dressed as her character Nema on the back of a blue garbage truck, attached with wires.

RELATED: Jason Momoa Brings Home a Pig After Filming 'Slumberland': 'This Is Why I Can't Work with Animals'

Lola coaches the duo on how to do the dance, sporting a green jacket and grey pants with a face screen, while standing behind the camera. She can be heard singing the song with Barkley in the video as they rehearse the moves.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Another video shows the final product, with the trio dancing outdoors to the completed song as Momoa's 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf stands off to the side, holding the phone playing the music. Momoa kept up with the girls, nailing every dance move and humming along to the song.

It appears the Game of Thrones alum and his young costar had plenty of dance breaks on set, as he also shared a photo of himself and Barkley striking a disco pose in between two trailers.

Momoa thanked the cast and crew of the movie in the caption, as well as the girls for teaching him how to dance. He concluded with a lighthearted jab at his age: "P.S. The rest is my trying to hide from Marlow so I had enough energy to make this crazy movie. Getting old."

Marlow Barkley as NEMO and Jason Momoa as FLIP in Slumberland

Netflix

In one photo, Momoa sits down against a wall with a towel wrapped around his head, looking exhausted. In another, he lays down on a lounge chair with his dog.

Momoa told PEOPLE in August that it meant a lot to play Flip in the Netflix film, which is based on the 1900's comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland.

RELATED Video: Jason Momoa Shaves Head To Highlight Issue of Single-Use Plastic: 'It's Just So Sad'

"I've got to tell you, to play in this role really unlocked a lot of things for me," Momoa said. "I actually got to watch it with my children yesterday and with Marlow and her family. It's weird when you tear up watching your own stuff."

Momoa added: "It blew me away, and I just was so emotional. This role just let me really be free, and the character is so fun."

Slumberland premieres Nov. 18 on Netflix.

