Watch Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway co-work their way to the top in the new WeCrashed trailer

Yolanda Machado
·2 min read

Just when you thought Jared Leto was done with accents...

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for WeCrashed, the highly anticipated limited series starring Academy Award and SAG Award winners Leto and Anne Hathaway. The drama is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. And yes, your ears do not deceive you, that is Mr. Paolo Gucci taking on yet another accent... an Isreali one.

we crashed
we crashed

apple tv + Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in Apple's 'We Crashed'

"What do you think when I say workspace?" asks Neumann (Leto) when pitching his idea for a co-working space.

That idea turned into WeWork, which grew from a single co-working space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted, and cofounder Adam Neumann stepped down as CEO amid scathing reports alleging mistreatment of employees and questionable financial decisions; his wife Rebekah soon faced similar allegations at WeGrow, a private school under the We Company.

"I think it's a little bit of a cautionary tale," showrunner Lee Eisenberg told EW in an earlier interview about the show. "We as a society get swept up in unicorns and this idea that you can get rich quick. I mean, Adam Neumann unironically said that he wanted to be a trillionaire. That's just wild."

Based on the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, the limited series — which also stars America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle — seeks to answer what really happened at the tech company, but through a more personal lens.

The series is created by Emmy nominee Eisenberg (Good Boys) and Drew Crevello, who also serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners.

The first three episodes of WeCrashed premiere March 18 on Apple TV+, followed by new weekly installments each Friday through April 22.

Watch the trailer above.

