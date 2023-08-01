Watch: Japanese man suctions 11 cans to his head to break world record

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Japanese man put his unusual skill to the test and reclaimed the Guinness World Record for most drink cans placed on the head using air suction.

Shunichi Kanno, 31, initially broke the record in 2009, when he managed to suction nine drink cans to his head, and his record was later broken by Jamie "Canhead" Keeton, who replicated the feat with 10 cans.

Kanno reclaimed the record by upping the ante to 11 cans. He said the trick to increasing his can total was learning to create air suction on his temples.

"You make a wrinkle [on your skin], then place a can there. Push the can firmly towards your head and ease your wrinkle. This reduces the air pressure between the can and the skin, and the can should stick like a suction cup," Kanno told Guinness World Records.

He said his forehead makes him uniquely qualified for the record.

"I have had a big forehead since I was young," he said. "Everyone mentioned that, so I felt that I had something quite unique. I was thinking about how I can put this to good use."

Kanno said he is often called upon to show off his talent when he goes out to Tokyo bars.

"When I go around holding my official certificate, people get excited, and they ask me to do the trick. I get a lot of kicks when I entertain them," he said.