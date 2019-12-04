WATCH: James Harden has spectacular dunk ruled out in controversial circumstances

Houston Rockets star James Harden was seemingly punished for his own ability after having a spectacular dunk ruled out in confusing circumstances.

Midway through the fourth quarter of the Rockets narrow defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, Harden stole the ball and gave himself a free run to the net.

However, as he slammed the ball home, it appeared to get caught in the net, spinning upwards after the passing through, appearing unclear whether Harden had actually scored.

The refs were equally as baffled and controversially ruled out the dunk.

Officials crew chief James Capers admitted that the dunk should have counted.

“We have looked at the play and Harden dunked it so hard that the net carried back over the rim a second time and should have been a successful field goal.”

Capers also said the Rockets could have reviewed the call but coach Mike D'Antoni didn’t do within the 30-second time limit allocated for challenges.

“It is a reviewable matter,” he added. “but you have a window of 30 seconds to challenge the play during the timeout that he had.”

Leading 102-89 at the time, the Rockets went on the surrender their advantage and lost the match 135-133 in overtime.





