Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: How to watch, fight details and more
It's almost time for Jake Paul's comeback fight. This Saturday, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will face off against Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, TX. It'll be a big day for fans of the Paul brothers, as the very same day over at WWE's SummerSlam, Logan Paul is scheduled to fight Ricochet. The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight card also features a match between Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring featherweight titles.
If you’re looking for ways to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, know this: Paul vs. Diaz will air exclusively on PPV through DAZN and ESPN+ this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the Paul vs. Diaz action? Here’s how to watch the PPV Jake Paul fight, including start times, full fight card details, predictions and more.
How to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz without cable:
Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
Event start time: 8 p.m. ET
Estimated ring walk time: 11:15 p.m. ET
Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
TV: PPV
Streaming: ESPN+
Where to stream Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz this weekend
Paul vs. Diaz is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $59.99. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle the Paul vs. Diaz fight with the cost of a monthly subscription, bringing your total to $69.98. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $10 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV fights, prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles.
DAZN offers subscribers over 50 fights a year, plus crossover boxing, women's soccer, pool matches and more. New subscribers can order the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight for $59.99 and get their first month of DAZN for just $0.99.
How to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz without paying for PPV in the US:
ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can easily tune in to a much more affordable livestream of the Paul vs. Diaz fight this weekend as opposed to paying that high PPV price. In the UK, the fight will still be streamed on DAZN, but the PPV price is much less, at just around $19 in USD. You'll still need a subscription to DAZN, bringing your total to about $49 when you stream through ExpressVPN (factoring in the PPV fight, DAZN subscription cost and ExpressVPN price). ExpressVPN isn't just convenient for watching PPV fights. The service can also help you tune into the BBC's free Women's World Cup coverage through the end of August.
ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can get an extra three months free when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money back guarantee.
When is the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight?
This Saturday, the Jake Paul faces Nate Diaz in the ring in a fight event that starts at 8 p.m. ET. Estimated ring walk time is currently 11:15 p.m. ET.
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz full fight card (subject to change)
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Heather Hardy 2 for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring featherweight titles
Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens
Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva
Shadasia Green vs. Face Olivia Curry
Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa