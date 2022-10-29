How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Live stream, TV channel and PPV price for boxing tonight

Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring tonight as he battles Anderson Silva in Glendale, Arizona.

‘The Problem Child’ competes in his sixth professional contest against the UFC legend, having knocked out Tyron Woodley in emphatic fashion in his last outing in Tampa last December.

That was a rematch from his earlier split-decision win in Cleveland that had to be hastily arranged after the collapse of a proposed meeting with arch-rival Tommy Fury.

Paul had begun his boxing career with dominant victories over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and another ex-MMA champion in Ben Askren, who did not even last one full round.

While Silva is now 47, he does at least have boxing experience and was renowned as one of the most formidable strikers in the UFC, where he reigned supreme as the middleweight champion for a record seven years.

Saturday night’s eight-round crossover bout - negotiated after a contest between Paul and former sparring partner Hasim Raham Jr fell through over a weight dispute - is set to go ahead as planned after ‘The Spider’ rowed back on claims that he had been knocked out twice during sparring.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, tonight’s fight is being broadcast live on pay-per-view via American digital video streaming service Fite TV. The event will cost $19.99 (£17.22) to watch.

