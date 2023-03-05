Watch Jake Gyllenhaal score a vicious knockout filming ‘Road House’ fight scene at UFC 285

LAS VEGAS – Fourteen fights were scheduled for the UFC 285 bill, but fans in attendance were treated to a bonus Saturday when actor Jake Gyllenhaal entered the cage to film a scene for the upcoming film “Road House.”

Gyllenhaal, who showed off a ripped physique as he also filmed a scene at Friday’s UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-ins, won the faux fight with a flying knee. His opponent was former UFC fighter Jay Hieron. The scene also featured UFC cage announcer Bruce Buffer and MMA referee Chris Tognoni.

“Road House” is a remake of the 1989 action film that starred Patrick Swayze. UFC star Conor McGregor, who will make his acting debut, also is featured. The film does not have an official release date.

Although the scene was not shown on the broadcast, check out MMA Junkie’s video from inside T-Mobile Arena above.

Related

UFC 285 play-by-play and live results UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio UFC 285 video: Ian Machado Garry swarms Song Kenan for late finish, celebrates Conor McGregor-style UFC 285 video: Tabatha Ricci submits Jessica Penne with slick armbar, declares start of 'Baby Shark' era

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 285.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie