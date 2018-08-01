Watch: Jake Diekman Only a Cart Ride Away to New Team After Getting Traded

In what might have been the easiest trade deadline travel situation ever, the Rangers' Jake Diekman was only a cart ride away to his new team.

Diekman was traded from Texas to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, and the deal occurred while the Rangers were in Arizona for a series.

So the Diamondbacks had an easy way to get their newest lefthanded relief pitcher to his new spot: a ride in the bullpen cart with mascot Baxter.

In the journey video the D-Backs made, Diekman gets on the baseball-shaped cart with Baxter, takes a very short ride and meets his new teammates.

If only every trade deal could go down as seamlessly.