Watch: Jake Diekman Only a Cart Ride Away to New Team After Getting Traded
In what might have been the easiest trade deadline travel situation ever, the Rangers' Jake Diekman was only a cart ride away to his new team.
Diekman was traded from Texas to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, and the deal occurred while the Rangers were in Arizona for a series.
So the Diamondbacks had an easy way to get their newest lefthanded relief pitcher to his new spot: a ride in the bullpen cart with mascot Baxter.
????????????????-????????: ???????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????? ???????? ????????????????? ????????????????????
????????????????????????????????????????????: ???????????????? ????????????????????????????????? ???????? ????????????????? ????????????????????
…
???????????????????? ????????????, @JakeDiekman! ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ????????????????. pic.twitter.com/MuBmzCaFd0
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 1, 2018
In the journey video the D-Backs made, Diekman gets on the baseball-shaped cart with Baxter, takes a very short ride and meets his new teammates.
If only every trade deal could go down as seamlessly.