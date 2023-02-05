How to watch Italy vs France for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Six Nations rugby today

Italy and France collide on the opening weekend of the Six Nations at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico today.

The odds are firmly stacked against the Azzurri in another difficult opening Test, though Kieran Crowley’s side will have taken great heart from ending their 36-game losing streak in the competition against Wales in Cardiff last year.

Italy also sealed a first-ever win over Australia during the autumn to boost hopes that they could avoid collecting yet another wooden spoon in the northern hemisphere’s premier international competition.

However, France are incredibly tough initial opponents as Fabien Galthie’s team look for a fast start in the defence of their first Grand Slam for 12 years.

Like England, Les Bleus are dealing with a multitude of injury woes at present as they look to make a real statement ahead of the pressure of a World Cup on home soil later in 2023.

However, inspired by arguably the best player on the planet in Antoine Dupont, France should still have more than enough quality available to comfortably put Italy to the sword here.

How to watch Italy vs France

TV channel: In the UK, Italy vs France is being broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 2:15pm GMT ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

Live stream: Rugby fans can also watch the action live online via the ITVX app or ITV website.