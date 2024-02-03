How to watch Italy vs England for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Six Nations match today

The first round of the 2024 Six Nations continues today with England heading to Rome for a meeting with Italy.

After a surprisingly positive Rugby World Cup showing, Steve Borthwick is out to keep the Red Rose on an upward trajectory despite their position as third-favourites for this championship.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW ITALY VS ENGLAND LIVE!

Injuries have also hit England and Marcus Smith is a major doubt to play in the coming six weeks along with the noticeable absence of Owen Farrell.

It has been four years since English hands held the Six Nations trophy aloft and they will be expected to kick off in style against the Italians.

Avoiding the wooden spoon for the first time since 2015 will be the Azzurri's agenda once again.

How to watch Italy vs England

TV channel: Italy vs England is being shown live in the UK free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 1:30pm GMT before a 2.15pm kick-off.

Live stream: You can catch a free live stream online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: Follow minute-by-minute updates with Standard Sport's live match blog, featuring expert analysis from rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at the ground.