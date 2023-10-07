How to watch Ireland vs Scotland for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

Ireland battle Scotland in a massive Rugby World Cup clash in Paris tonight.

The Stade de France is the venue for an epic showdown between two Six Nations rivals, who are both still vying to progress through to the quarter-finals.

No1-ranked Ireland are the huge favourites to advance as Pool B winners with a fourth victory this evening, setting up a mammoth last-eight showdown with New Zealand back in Paris on October 14.

Scotland, meanwhile, must win with a bonus point and ensure that their opponents do not salvage a losing bonus point in the process to go through as runners-up behind South Africa, who are watching with keen interest with their last group game now played.

There is even a scenario whereby both teams could go through - if Scotland win by 21 points or more, which would see them top the pool ahead of Ireland and send the defending champion Springboks home early.

Where to watch Ireland vs Scotland

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be shown live via free-to-air channel ITV1 in the UK, with coverage getting underway at 7:15pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the action live this evening with Standard Sport’s match blog.