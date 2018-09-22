WATCH: Iowa State honors slain golfer before game against Akron

Iowa State and its fans paid tribute to slain Cyclones golfer Celia Barquín Arozamena before Saturday's game against Akron in Ames, Iowa.

In addition to a video tribute, the Iowa State band formed her initials on the field and the stadium observed a moment of silence. Both teams wore decals with Arozamena's initials on their helmets.

Iowa State honored slain former golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena in a ceremony prior to Saturday's game with the band forming her initials and with a video tribute. pic.twitter.com/UXzW84Sy3J — ESPN (@espn) September 22, 2018

Arozamena's body was found in a pond on a golf course close to Iowa State's campus earlier this week. Arozamena had been stabbed multiple times, according to police.

Collin Daniel Richards, 22, a homeless man reportedly living in a tent encampment nearby, was charged with first-degree murder in Arozamena's death.

Arozamena, 22, a Big 12 champion, was planning on joining the LPGA tour.