Watch: Iowa's Joe Wieskamp Banks in Corner Three at Buzzer to Beat Rutgers

On the verge of suffering an upset loss to Rutgers, Joe Wieskamp came up clutch for No. 21 Iowa.

The Hawkeyes were down 69–68 with three seconds left to play after Geo Baker bounced a three-pointer off the backboard.

Coming out of a timeout, Iowa's inbound pass was tipped into the corner where Wieskamp was able to haul it in, fall back and still somehow bank it in for a ridiculous three at the buzzer.

You won't see an ending with crazier consecutive bounces. ????@IowaHoops gets the most important roll: The last one. pic.twitter.com/l2IlwZ2yUW — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 17, 2019

Saturday marked the second straight game Iowa pulled off a win at the buzzer from beyond the arc.

The Hawkeyes are now 19–5 on the season and play Maryland on Tuesday.