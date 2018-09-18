How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel

Inter Milan will host Tottenham to begin Champions League group stage play on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Inter Milan is back in the Champions League after a lengthy absence. It failed to qualify for the Champions League in 2017-18 and last appeared in the group stage in 2011-12. Inter Milan won the Champions League title in 2010, under the guidance of manager Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham will be making its third-straight Champions League appearance after reaching the round of 16 in 2017-18. Juventus knocked Tottenham out by a one-goal aggregate margin last season. Spurs will be shorthanded, with Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderwiereld and Moussa Sissoko all unavailable for the match.

